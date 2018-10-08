Watch: Pitt Men's Basketball Team Honors Late Rapper Mac Miller with Music Video Tribute

Courtesy Pittsburgh Athletics, Pitt Men's Basketball on Twitter

Pittsburgh men's basketball paid tribute to late rapper Mac Miller by recreating his "Party on Fifth Ave" music video.

By Kaelen Jones
October 08, 2018

Pittsburgh's men's basketball team recently paid tribute to late rapper Mac Miller by styling a preseason hype video to the Pittsburgh-born emcee's "Party on Fifth Ave" music video.

In the video, Panthers players danced, hooped and mouthed some of the lyrics as they were joined by cheerleaders and "Roc," Pitt's mascot.

The video was shot at Frick Park, the venue from which Miller drew inspiration for his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, which was released in November 2011.

Miller passed away at 26 in early September after an apparent overdose. The Steelers and Penguins also paid tribute to Miller after he died. 

