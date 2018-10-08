Pittsburgh's men's basketball team recently paid tribute to late rapper Mac Miller by styling a preseason hype video to the Pittsburgh-born emcee's "Party on Fifth Ave" music video.

In the video, Panthers players danced, hooped and mouthed some of the lyrics as they were joined by cheerleaders and "Roc," Pitt's mascot.

We came to get down. pic.twitter.com/PkHS5h0n36 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) October 6, 2018

The video was shot at Frick Park, the venue from which Miller drew inspiration for his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, which was released in November 2011.

Miller passed away at 26 in early September after an apparent overdose. The Steelers and Penguins also paid tribute to Miller after he died.