NCAA Denies Waiver for UNC-USC Charity Exhibition Game

The NCAA said it would not allow North Carolina and South Carolina to play an exhibition game in which proceeds would go to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 09, 2018

The NCAA turned down a proposed North Carolina and South Carolina charity exhibition game that would have sent all proceeds to Hurricane Florence relief efforts, the Charleston Post and Courier reported on Monday.

According to the report, USC head coach Frank Martin and UNC head coach Roy Williams both agreed to play the game in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center, where Hornets owner Michael Jordan had already agreed to keep booked for the teams. All proceeds would have been donated to help the families affected by Hurrican Florence.

Under NCAA regulations, teams are allowed to schedule one public preseason matchup against a non-Division I team and one private scrimmage against another Divison I team. USC and UNC had their two games already scheduled and requested the addition of a third. Despite approving relief games last year, the NCAA denied the teams's waiver.

Williams told reporters during his press conference on Tuesday that he was "dumbfounded" and "stunned" at the decision.

The two teams will keep their regularly scheduled exhibition games. South Carolina will play Augusta University on Oct. 26, while UNC will host Mount Olive on Nov. 2.

