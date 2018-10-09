UCLA Point Guard Tyger Campbell Out for the Season with Torn ACL

UCLA freshman Tyger Campbell will miss the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday during practice.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 09, 2018

UCLA freshman guard Tyger Campbell will miss the entire 2018-2019 season with a torn ACL, the team announced on Tuesday.

Campbell, who was ranked 91st overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, suffered the injury in practice on Sunday. The six-foot, 165-pound former four-star recruit averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 assists per game as a senior at La Lumiere School in La Port, Indiana. 

Cambell's injury means there will be little depth behind Jaylen Hands at point guard for the Bruins. Hands averaged 2.6 assists and 9.9 points per game last season as Aaron Holiday's backup.

Campbell is the second top-100 UCLA recruit to be sidelined for the season. Freshman power forward Shareef O'Neal was declared out for the year on Sept. 28 after being diagnosed with a heart condition that will require surgery. O'Neal is expected to make a full recovery and return in time for the 2019 season.

UCLA will also start the season without Alex Olesinski, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot.

The Bruins open the year against Fort Wayne on Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

