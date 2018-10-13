Auburn transfer Mustapha Heron has been granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA and will be immediately eligible for St. John's this season, the Red Storm announced Saturday morning.

Heron, a Connecticut native, transferred to St. John's from Auburn to be closer to his mother who has been suffering from "severe health issues," the team said.

"I'm incredibly thankful that the NCAA has decided to allow me to play right away closer to home," Heron said in a statement. "I would like to thank all of the staff at St. John's that fought to make this a possibility for me and my family."

Auburn's leading scorer last year, the junior guard is poised to make a big splash for the Red Storm at the start of the college basketball season in November. Heron averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 assists per game in his sophomore season with the Tigers, leading Auburn to the SEC regular season title. The 6'5" star averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his freshman season.

"We're very grateful for the NCAA's decision to grant Mustapha a legislative relief waiver," said head coach Chris Mullin "It is important for Mustapha to be close to his family during this difficult time, so providing him the opportunity to play immediately will be a great benefit as he continues to pursue his personal goals. Mustapha is a high-character young man with loads of talent who will now be able to showcase it on the highest stage."

The Red Storm will open the season on Nov. 6 against Loyola Maryland. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.