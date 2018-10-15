As the NCAA corruption trial is expected to wrap up this week, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he has not been very concerned about it, reports ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

"I really haven’t followed it that much," Krzyzewski said. "I think it’s minute, it’s a blip. It’s not what’s happening. We haven’t lost guys because someone cheated. I haven’t paid attention to it because I haven’t been affected by it."

Krzyzewski expanded on that:

"We don’t lose guys because someone has cheated against us," he said. "Someone might hire someone’s brother. That’s not cheating. That’s a business decision. Somebody might be loyal to the state or whatever. But we haven’t lost guys because of cheating."

The trial is in its third week and the past two weeks have shown that top college basketball recruits and their families have been paid thousands of dollars in secret transactions to attend certain schools sponsored by Adidas. Former Adidas executive James Gatto, former Adidas employee and client recruiter Merl Code are on trial for defrauding universities by paying players without the school's knowledge.

Numerous schools, including Arizona, Kansas and Louisville, along with top players such as DeAndre Ayton and Brian Bowen Jr. have been mentioned in the investigation.

Duke opens its season against Kentucky on Nov. 6. Krzyzewski, as of now, said Monday he will play four top freshman this upcoming season: Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson.