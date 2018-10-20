Five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe announced his commitment to coach Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday over offers from Kentucky, Baylor and Illinois. His commitment comes just two weeks after his final visit to West Virginia in early October.

The 6'9" big man is a physical frontcourt prospect for West Virginia and should be an immediate interior force on the floor. He's one of the most dominant rebounders in the country and will do big things for the Mountaineers under the basket.

Tshiebwe is the No. 21 prospect in the class of 2019, per Rivals, and the sixth-ranked center. He attended Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, Penn., the same high school that produced current West Virginia star Sagaba Konate.

"I have been humbled by all the coaches recruiting me and people wondering where I would attend school. Thank you for everything," Tshiebwe wrote on Instagram. "Time to go to work, KC Pride and Mountaineer Nation going for Championships. Country roads take me home."

Tshiebwe is the Mountaineers' first five-star commitment since Devin Ebanks in 2008. The star center will be joined by three-star guard Miles McBride in Morgantown.