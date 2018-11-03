UMBC isn't looking to move past its historic upset of Virginia in March anytime soon, raising a banner to commemorate the victory at the Retreiver Athletic Center in Baltimore, MD on Friday night. The Retreivers defeated the Cavaliers 74-54 on March 16, becomming the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history.

Watch UMBC's banner raising below:

The Retreivers raised a second banner on Friday, celebrating their first American East title since 2007-08.

It will be an uphill climb to top last year's accomplishments, though. UMBC enters 2018-19 without its top two scorers from last year, led by Jarius Lyles, who led the way with 29 points vs. the Cavaliers in March.

UMBC opens its season on Tuesday, facing Marquette. The season opener from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET.