No. 12 Wisconsin will be looking to extend their win streak to four when the Badgers take on Marquette at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

Wisconsin (8–1) is coming off of a 69–64 win over Rutgers on Monday. Ethan Happ led all scorers with 20 points and added four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. D'Mitrik Trice and Nathan Reuvers also scored in double digits, putting up 14 and 10 points respectively to help lift the Badgers to their third-straight victory. Wisconsin is averaging 73.8 points per game and will be looking to keep pace in the Big Ten with another win on Saturday.

Marquette (7–2) enters Saturday's matchup on a win streak of their own. The Golden Eagles have recorded four-straight victories, their latest outing a 76–69 win over UTEP on Tuesday. Markus Howard scored 21 points and grabbed three rebounds in the outing, while Joey Hauser and Sacar Anim added 15 and 14 points each. Marquette is averaging 76.2 points per game and is 6–0 at home this season.

How to watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.