How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 08, 2018

No. 12 Wisconsin will be looking to extend their win streak to four when the Badgers take on Marquette at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

Wisconsin (8–1) is coming off of a 69–64 win over Rutgers on Monday. Ethan Happ led all scorers with 20 points and added four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. D'Mitrik Trice and Nathan Reuvers also scored in double digits, putting up 14 and 10 points respectively to help lift the Badgers to their third-straight victory. Wisconsin is averaging 73.8 points per game and will be looking to keep pace in the Big Ten with another win on Saturday.

Marquette (7–2) enters Saturday's matchup on a win streak of their own. The Golden Eagles have recorded four-straight victories, their latest outing a 76–69 win over UTEP on Tuesday. Markus Howard scored 21 points and grabbed three rebounds in the outing, while Joey Hauser and Sacar Anim added 15 and 14 points each. Marquette is averaging 76.2 points per game and is 6–0 at home this season.

How to watch: 

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)