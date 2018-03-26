Villanova and Kansas are the last two remaining No. 1 seeds in the 2018 NCAA tournament and will face each other in the Final Four.

Villanova beat Texas Tech 71–59 on Sunday to win the East Regional final. This marks the second Final Four appearance for the Wildcats in the past three seasons.

Kansas was the last team to claim its spot in the Final Four with an 85–81 win over Duke in overtime on Sunday night. Kansas has not won an NCAA championship since 2008.

Villanova and Kansas will play at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Below is a rundown of all the past results from the two teams in head-to-head games:

March 18, 1968: Kansas 55, Villanova 49

Jan. 2, 2004: Kansas 86, Villanova 79

Jan. 22, 20015: Villanova 83, Kansas 62

March 28, 2008: Kansas 72, Villanova 57

November 29, 2013: Villanova 63, Kansas 59

March 26, 2016: Villanova 64, Kansas 59

The two teams are split 3–3 in their head-to-head games.