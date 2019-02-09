Marquette hosts Villanova in a Big East conference clash on Saturday, Feb. 9. Tip from Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's meeting will mark the 34th meeting between the two programs. Villanova leads the all-time head-to-head series 23–10.

The No. 10 Golden Eagles are led by Naismith College Player of the Year candidate Markus Howard. The junior guard entered the week averaging 25 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and 43% from three-point range.

The Wildcats began the week 14th in the latest poll. Villanova started 9–0 in conference play, led by seniors Phil Booth (18.5 ppg entering week) and Eric Paschall (17.4 ppg entering week).

Here's how to watch Saturday's game.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.