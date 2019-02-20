No. 1 Duke and No. 8 UNC will meet at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. for one of the best college basketball rivalries on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

This will be the first meeting between the two highly talked about teams this season. UNC leads the all-time meeting record 137-111

Duke is 23–2 and led by freshmen stars including Zion Williamson, R.J Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. The Blue Devils are coming off a win over NC State.

UNC is 20–5 and coming off a win over Wake Forest.

How to watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.