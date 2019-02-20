UNC vs. Duke: All-Time Head to Head Record, Rivalry History

The Tobacco Road rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday night when No. 1 Duke hosts No. 8 North Carolina at Cameron Indoor. Wednesday's meeting will mark the 249th meeting between the neighboring schools in a series which the Tar Heels lead, 137–111.

The two teams have split the regular season series for the last three consecutive years. The 2014-15 season marks the most recent sweep in the series, when the Blue Devils took both wins en route to the 2015 NCAA National Championship.

The storied rivals first met on Jan. 24, 1920 and met most recently during the 2018 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Tar Heels took a 74–69 win and went on to lose to Virginia in the conference championship game.

The Blue Devils hold a slight edge in Durham, leading the series 54–48 at home and 45–36 at Cameron Indoor. Duke has won seven of the last 11 in the series and is 46–42 versus North Carolina with Mike Krzyzewski as head coach.

Krzyzewski boasts an impressive 1050–281 record through his 39 seasons at Duke–including this season–while Roy Williams has gone 444–131 during his 16 season tenure in Chapel Hill.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Blue Devils will play as the No. 1 team in the rivalry for the 17th time, and first since 2005-06. The game will also mark the 46th AP top 10 matchup in series history.

Carolina will close out the home-and-home series–and their regular season–when they host Duke at the Dean Smith Center on March 9.