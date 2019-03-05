Zion Williamson (Knee Sprain) Ruled Out of Duke Home Finale vs. Wake Forest

Williamson hasn't played since suffering a knee sprain when he ripped through his shoe against UNC on Feb. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
March 05, 2019

Zion Williamson, who's been dealing with a Grade 1 right knee sprain, was ruled out from playing in Duke's final home contest of the season against Wake Forest on Tuesday, the Blue Devils announced.

Duke coach Mike Kryzyzewski told reporters during an ACC teleconference call on Monday that Williamson was in the final phase of his recovery program, but a decision had not yet been made on whether he would play Tuesday night.

Williamson's sustained the knee injury on Duke's opening offensive possession against North Carolina on Feb. 20. The 6'7", 275-pound forward slipped and burst through the sole of his shoe, instigating a viral moment that has since sparked debate over whether the potential No. 1 pick should sit out the remainder of the season. He was ruled day-to-day following the incident.

In The Crossover's Jeremy Woo's latest mock, Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. Woo also ranked Williamson as the top overall prospect in his latest big board.

Williamson is still the Blue Devils' second-leading scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds per game, tallying 8.8 rpg, and is still considered the favorite to win National Player of the Year.

Duke is currently 2–1 without Williamson, beating Syracuse and Miami but falling to Virginia Tech on the road. It will wrap up its regular season with a trip to Chapel Hill for a rematch with UNC on Saturday.

