Loyola-Chicago Won't Be Returning to the NCAA Tournament

Loyola-Chicago lost to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinal on Saturday.

By Jenna West
March 09, 2019

Loyola-Chicago won't have a chance to repeat their improbable Cinderella run in March Madness this year after falling 53–51 to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinal on Sunday.

Bradley guard Nate Kennell's three-pointer sealed Loyola-Chicago's fate with 1:21 left on the clock. Ramblers guard Marques Townes answered seconds later with a jumper to bring his team within two points but the Braves still managed to sneak by with the win.

With Saturday's loss knocking them out of their conference championship, the Ramblers will head to the NIT tournament instead of the Big Dance.

Last year, Loyola-Chicago went on an incredible 14-game winning streak to reach the Final Four before being beaten by Michigan. The Ramblers and their 99-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, captured America's heart along the way.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message