Loyola-Chicago won't have a chance to repeat their improbable Cinderella run in March Madness this year after falling 53–51 to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinal on Sunday.

Bradley guard Nate Kennell's three-pointer sealed Loyola-Chicago's fate with 1:21 left on the clock. Ramblers guard Marques Townes answered seconds later with a jumper to bring his team within two points but the Braves still managed to sneak by with the win.

The bucket that proved to be the dagger!



Bradley slays top-seeded Loyola-Chicago in the MVC Semis! The Ramblers won't be going back to the Big Dance.pic.twitter.com/29ZRqrNkri — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 9, 2019

With Saturday's loss knocking them out of their conference championship, the Ramblers will head to the NIT tournament instead of the Big Dance.

Last year, Loyola-Chicago went on an incredible 14-game winning streak to reach the Final Four before being beaten by Michigan. The Ramblers and their 99-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, captured America's heart along the way.