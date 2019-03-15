Duke and UNC will meet for the third time this season when the Tobacco Road rivals tip off on Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinals.

The postseason clash in Charlotte, N.C. will mark the first time that the Blue Devils will take on the Tar Heels with their star forward, Zion Williamson, in the lineup. Williamson returned from a six-game absence during Duke's 84–72 ACC tournament quarterfinal win over Syracuse on Thursday night.

North Carolina beat Louisville 83–70 in the quarters to advance to Friday's semis.

The winner will face either No. 1 seed Virginia or No. 4 seed Florida State, depending on the outcome of the earlier semifinal matchup.

How to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Stream the game live online with WatchESPN.