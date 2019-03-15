How to Watch Duke vs. UNC: ACC Tournament Semifinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Duke vs. UNC in the ACC tournament semifinals on Friday, March 15.

By Emily Caron
March 15, 2019

Duke and UNC will meet for the third time this season when the Tobacco Road rivals tip off on Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinals. 

The postseason clash in Charlotte, N.C. will mark the first time that the Blue Devils will take on the Tar Heels with their star forward, Zion Williamson, in the lineup. Williamson returned from a six-game absence during Duke's 84–72 ACC tournament quarterfinal win over Syracuse on Thursday night.

North Carolina beat Louisville 83–70 in the quarters to advance to Friday's semis.

The winner will face either No. 1 seed Virginia or No. 4 seed Florida State, depending on the outcome of the earlier semifinal matchup.

How to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Stream the game live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message