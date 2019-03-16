How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas in the Big 12 Championship Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Big 12 tournament championship game on Saturday, March 16.

By Emily Caron
March 16, 2019

The No. 3 seeded Kansas Jayhawks will take on No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, March 16 in the Big 12 tournament championship game in Kansas City. 

Kansas took down West Virginia in the semifinal game Friday night, 88–74. The Jayhawks will face the Cyclones for the Big 12 tournament title.

Iowa State advanced to Saturday night's championship game with a 63–59 win over Kansas State in the semis.

The winner of the Big 12 tournament championship will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Stream the game live online with WatchESPN.

