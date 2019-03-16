How to Watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall in the Big East Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Big East tournament championship game on Saturday, March 16.

By Emily Caron
March 16, 2019

Villanova and Seton Hall will face off on Saturday, March 16 in the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden.

No. 1 seed Villanova outlasted Xavier in overtime to advance to Saturday night's championship game with a 71–67 win. No. 3 seed Seton Hall made the cut with a wild 81–79 win over Marquette in the semifinals.

The two teams split their regular season series, with each taking a home win.

The winner of Saturday night's tournament championship will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

How to watch the game:

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live online with FuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message