Villanova and Seton Hall will face off on Saturday, March 16 in the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden.

No. 1 seed Villanova outlasted Xavier in overtime to advance to Saturday night's championship game with a 71–67 win. No. 3 seed Seton Hall made the cut with a wild 81–79 win over Marquette in the semifinals.

The two teams split their regular season series, with each taking a home win.

The winner of Saturday night's tournament championship will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

How to watch the game:

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

