Find out how to watch the Big East tournament championship game on Saturday, March 16.
Villanova and Seton Hall will face off on Saturday, March 16 in the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden.
No. 1 seed Villanova outlasted Xavier in overtime to advance to Saturday night's championship game with a 71–67 win. No. 3 seed Seton Hall made the cut with a wild 81–79 win over Marquette in the semifinals.
The two teams split their regular season series, with each taking a home win.
The winner of Saturday night's tournament championship will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
How to watch the game:
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Watch the game live online with FuboTV.