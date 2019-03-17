Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski will lead Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and the Duke Blue Devils into the NCAA tournament after winning the ACC tournament and earning the No. 1 overall seed in this year's bracket.

Since the tournament started using overall seeding back in 2004, only three teams to earn the top spot have won the tournament: Florida (2007), Kentucky (2012) and Louisville (2013-vacated).

Duke is looking to be the fourth team added to the list and capture a sixth national title in school history, all under Krzyzewski. The five other instances the Blue Devils won the national championship, they were also a one seed.

The squad starts its potential run to the Final Four on Friday, March 22 against either North Dakota State or N.C. Central.

Check out the team's potential path to another championship below.

First round: Friday, March 22 vs. North Dakota State/N.C. Central

Second round: Sunday, March 24 vs. VCU/UCF (if they win first-round game)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 29 vs. TBD (if they win second-round game)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31 vs. TBD (if they win Sweet 16 game)

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 vs. West Region winner (if they win East Region)

National championship: Monday, April 8 vs. TBD (if they win Final Four game)

March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket