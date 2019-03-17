What Channel Is the March Madness Selection Sunday Bracket Reveal Show On?

Find out when to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 17.

By Jenna West
March 16, 2019

Selection Sunday is here, and college basketball fans will be on the edge of their seats to find out if their favorite teams are headed to as March Madness reaches a fever pitch.

The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on CBS's Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17. The one-hour show will reveal the bracket by region and matchup by matchup. Analysis, interviews and reactions from teams will be included in the show, which will be hosted by Greg Gumbel.

CBS deviated from the traditional reveal last year by sharing the automatic bids in alphabetical order and then the 36 at-large teams in alphabetical order. Game matchups were next announced by region to fill in the bracket.

By returning to the previous long-standing format, everyone will get to see the bracket faster. However,bubble teams will wait longer in suspense to find out if they're in the tournament.

