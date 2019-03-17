Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Gonzaga earned a No. 1 seed in the West region in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Zags will join Duke, North Carolina and Virginia as other No. 1 seeds, while the Blue Devils take the overall top spot.

Gonzaga's No. 1 tournament seed was in jeopardy after the team lost to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game. The Zags finished the year at 30–3 and earned a signature 89–87 win came over a healthy Duke squad in November.

Gonzaga and will face No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M.

The No. 2 seed in the region is Michigan who will face No. 15 Montana.

If Gonzaga wins its first match, the team will play No. 8 Syracuse or No. 9 Baylor in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Gonzaga could face No. 5 Marquette, No.12 Murray State, No. 4 Florida State or No. 13 Vermont.

If Gonzaga advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the West region include No. 6 Buffalo, No. 11 Arizona State/St. Johns, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

