Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region in the 2019 NCAA tournament. It will face Abeline Christian in the first round at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Wildcats will join Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee as No. 2 seeds. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, while Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, coming out of the East regional.

If Kentucky wins its first matchup of the tournament, it will play No. 7 Wofford or No. 10 Seton Hall in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Gonzaga could face No. 3 Houston, No. 14 Georgia State, No. 6 Iowa State or No. 11 Ohio State.

If Kentucky advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the Midwest region include No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Auburn, No. 8 Utah State, No. 9 Washington and No. 12 New Mexico State.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

