When Does Kentucky Play? Schedule, Road to the Final Four

Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region in the 2019 NCAA tournament. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 17, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region in the 2019 NCAA tournament. It will face Abeline Christian in the first round at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. 

The Wildcats will join Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee as No. 2 seeds. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, while Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, coming out of the East regional.

If Kentucky wins its first matchup of the tournament, it will play No. 7 Wofford or No. 10 Seton Hall in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Gonzaga could face No. 3 Houston, No. 14 Georgia State, No. 6 Iowa State or No. 11 Ohio State. 

If Kentucky advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the Midwest region include No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Auburn, No. 8 Utah State, No. 9 Washington and No. 12 New Mexico State. 

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message