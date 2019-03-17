Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

North Carolina earned a No. 1 seed in the Midwest region of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels will join Duke, Gonzaga and Virginia as other No. 1 seeds, while the Blue Devils take the overall top spot.

North Carolina's No. 1 tournament seed was in slight jeopardy after the team lost to Duke in the ACC tournament. North Carolina had won both regular season contests against Duke prior to the ACC tournament. Duke was without star Zion Williamson in both matchups. The Blue Devils went on to beat Florida State to take the ACC championship. The two rivals could meet again in the national championship given the bracket matchups placing Duke on top of the East region.

The Tar Heels ended the season with a 27–6 record. UNC will face No. 16 Iona, who went 17–15 this year, on Friday. The No. 2 seed in the region is Kentucky who will face No. 15 Abilene Christian first.

If UNC wins its first match, the team will play No. 8 Utah State or No. 9 Washington in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Gonzaga could face No. 5 Auburn, No.12 New Mexico State, No. 4 Kansas or No. 13 Northeastern.

If North Carolina advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the West region include No. 6 Iowa State, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 3 Houston, No. 14 Georgia State, No. 7 Wofford and No. 10 Seton Hall.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

