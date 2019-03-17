Virginia earned a No. 1 seed in the South region of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.
Virginia earned a No. 1 seed in the South region of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The Cavaliers will join Duke, Gonzaga and North Carolina as other No. 1 seeds, while the Blue Devils take the overall top spot.
Virginia finished the season 29–3 before losing out on a second-straight ACC tournament title after a loss to Florida State in the semifinals. Last season, Virginia was also a No. 1 seed, but suffered one of the most unexpected upsets ever when it lost to No. 16 UMBC in the first round. No No. 16 seed had ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament until that point.
This year, Virginia is hoping to avoid a similar fate when it faces No. 16 Gardner-Webb, who went 17–15, on Friday.
The No. 2 team in the region is Tennesee, who will face No. 15 Colgate first.
If Virginia wins its first match, the team will play No. 8 Ole Miss or No. 9 Oklahoma in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Virginia could face No. 5 Wisconsin, No.12 Oregon, No. 4 Kansas State or No. 13 UC Irvine.
If Virginia advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the West region include No. 6 Villanova, No. 11 Saint Mary, No. 3 Purdue, No. 14 Old Dominion, No. 7 Cincinatti and No. 10 Iowa.
The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.
March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket