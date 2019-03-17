When Does Virginia Play? Schedule, Road to the Final Four

Virginia earned a No. 1 seed in the South region of the 2019 NCAA tournament. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2019

The Cavaliers will join Duke, Gonzaga and North Carolina as other No. 1 seeds, while the Blue Devils take the overall top spot. 

Virginia finished the season 29–3 before losing out on a second-straight ACC tournament title after a loss to Florida State in the semifinals. Last season, Virginia was also a No. 1 seed, but suffered one of the most unexpected upsets ever when it lost to No. 16 UMBC in the first round. No No. 16 seed had ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament until that point.

This year, Virginia is hoping to avoid a similar fate when it faces No. 16 Gardner-Webb, who went 17–15, on Friday.

The No. 2 team in the region is Tennesee, who will face No. 15 Colgate first. 

If Virginia wins its first match, the team will play No. 8 Ole Miss or No. 9 Oklahoma in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Virginia could face No. 5 Wisconsin, No.12 Oregon, No. 4 Kansas State or No. 13 UC Irvine

If Virginia advances to the Elite Eight, other teams in the West region include No. 6 Villanova, No. 11 Saint Mary, No. 3 Purdue, No. 14 Old Dominion, No. 7 Cincinatti and No. 10 Iowa.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket

      Modal message