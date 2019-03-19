Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M will face off on Tuesday, March 19 in the "First Four" of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face Gonzaga.

The Selection Committee has chosen the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 20–13 and have won eight in a row.

Prairie View A&M has only made one trip to the NCAA tournament, going in 1998. The Panthers have won their last 11 games, turning around a 1–11 start into a 22–12 season. Prairie View A&M earned the SWAC title with a win over Texas Southern.

Both schools have the chance to earn their first ever NCAA tournament victory in school history.

Gonzaga finished the year at 30–3 but ended the season with a loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.