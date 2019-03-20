Frank Howard Suspended From NCAA Tournament Indefinitely for 'Violation of Policy'

Syracuse announced Howard will not play due to "a violation of athletic department policy."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 20, 2019

Syracuse point guard Frank Howard will not play in the NCAA tournament for an indefinite period of time due to "a violation of athletic department policy," the school announced on Wednesday.

Details regarding the nature of Howard's suspension were not shared in the release.

The news comes four days after Howard was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Tournament second team at the competition's conclusion. Howard scored 18 points to lead the Orange to a win over Pittsburgh last Wednesday before dropping a career-high 28 points against Duke the next night. Howard made 11-of-20 shots overall with Tyus Battle absent on Thursday.

Howard made national headlines last week when he allegedly tried to trip Duke star Zion Williamson. It is not known if the suspension is related to that incident. When asked whether or not Howard would play if Syracuse advances to the next round, coach Jim Boeheim declined to answer.

Howard is averaging 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists so far this season.

No. 8 Syracuse plays No. 9 Baylor in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64 on Thursday at 9:47 p.m.

