North Dakota State and North Carolina Central will face off on Wednesday, March 20 in the "First Four" of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face No. 1 Duke.

The Selection Committee chose the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness on Sunday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

North Dakota State is returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. The Bison finished third in the Summit League in the 2018-19 regular season, but knocked off Omaha on March 12 to win the conference tournament.

North Carolina Central enters the NCAA tournament as the MEAC champion. The Eagles have lost in the first four in each of the last two years. They have never won an NCAA tournament game.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.