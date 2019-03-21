Duke Center Marques Bolden to Play vs. North Dakota State, Jack White Likely Out

Bolden suffered an MCL sprain against North Carolina on Feb. 20. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 21, 2019

Duke junior Marques Bolden will play against North Dakota State on Friday, according to CBS Sports' Chip Patterson. Junior forward Jack White is reportedly not expected to play as he nurses a hamstring injury. 

Bolden has not played since injuring his MCL against North Carolina on Feb. 20. The Blue Devils' center did not play in the ACC tournament

The DeSoto, Texas native is averaging career highs in points, minutes and rebounds in 2018-19. Bolden is tied for the Blue Devils' lead in blocks per game, tied with freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

Duke snagged the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Williamson is likely to be named first-team All-American, and he is expected to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft

The Blue Devils enter the NCAA tournament 29–5, 14–4 ACC. They are looking to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015. 

