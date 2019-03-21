How to Watch Florida State vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Florida State square off against Vermont in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21.

By Kaelen Jones
March 21, 2019

Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Fourth-seeded Florida State and 13th-seeded Vermont are set square off on Thursday, March 21, in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

The winner of the contest will face the winner of Thursday's West Region contest between fifth-seeded Marquette and 12th-seeded Murray State.

Florida State enters the contest following a 27–7 regular season. The Seminoles reached the ACC tournament championship game, but lost to Duke, who was named one of three No. 1 seeds out of the ACC. Last season, FSU reached the Elite Eight, where it was defeated by Michigan.

Vermont comes into the matchup 27–7 during the regular-season campaign. The Catamounts won the American East Conference title outright in addition to winning the conference tournament. The school is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

