No. 1 Gonzaga will face No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Prairie on Thursday, March 21 in a first-round West region matchup of the 2019 NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City.

The other No. 1 seeds in the 68-team tournament are Duke, Virginia and North Carolina, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Gonzaga finished the year at 30–3 but ended the season with a loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game. The Zags

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Prairie View A&M in the First Four on Tuesday. The Knights won the Northeast in 2018-19 at 21–13, 12–6.

The winner will face the victor of the No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor game.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

