How to Watch Kansas vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness contest between Kansas and Northeastern on Thursday, March 21.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 4 Kansas and No. 12 Northeastern will square off in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 on Thursday, March 21 in Salt Lake City. 

The Jayhawks will be entering the tournament following a 78–66 loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. In addition to failing to defend their Big 12 tournament title, Kansas saw its run of 14 consecutive regular season crowns end last weekend. The Jayhawks finished the regular season 23–8.

Northeastern is coming off of a 82–74 CAA tournament title win over Hofstra. The team has won seven straight games dating back to Feb. 21 and finished the regular season 20–10. 

The winner of Thursday's matchup will play the winner of Auburn vs. New Mexico on March 23.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.

