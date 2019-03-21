Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 2 Kentucky and No. 15 Abeline Christian will face off in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64 on Thursday, March 21 in Jacksonville.

Kentucky enters the game coming off of a 82–78 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinal. PJ Washington led the team with 16 points and five rebounds in the outing. The Wildcats won four of their last six leading up to Thursday's game and finished the regular season 26–5.

Abeline Christian earned its first spot in the NCAA Tournament after defeating New Orleans 77–60 for the Southland tournament title. Jaren Lewis had 20 points and six rebounds, while Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists. The team finished the regular season 25–6.

The winner of Thursday's matchup will play either Wofford or Seton Hall on March 23.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.