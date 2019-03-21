How to Watch Kentucky vs. Abeline Christian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness matchup between Kentucky and Abeline Christian on Thursday, March 21.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 2 Kentucky and No. 15 Abeline Christian will face off in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64 on Thursday, March 21 in Jacksonville.

Kentucky enters the game coming off of a 82–78 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinal. PJ Washington led the team with 16 points and five rebounds in the outing. The Wildcats won four of their last six leading up to Thursday's game and finished the regular season 26–5.

Abeline Christian earned its first spot in the NCAA Tournament after defeating New Orleans 77–60 for the Southland tournament title. Jaren Lewis had 20 points and six rebounds, while Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists. The team finished the regular season 25–6.

The winner of Thursday's matchup will play either Wofford or Seton Hall on March 23.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message