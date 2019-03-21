Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Minnesota face off on Thursday, March 21 in a first-round East region matchup of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The No. 1 seeds in the 68-team tournament are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Louisville went 20–13, losing to UNC in the ACC tournamnet. It's the Cardinals first back in the tourney missing the 2018 edition.

Minnesota went 21–13 this season, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.

On a personal level, Gophers coach Richard Pitino's father, Rick Pitino, is suing Louisville for about $40 million after he was fired in October 2017. Richard, who was a former Louisville assistant, said the game won't be about "revenge."

The winner will face the victor of the No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley contest.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.