The first round of the NCAA tournament began on Thursday as Louisville faced Minnesota at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. College basketball fans will be treated to 31 more games over the next two days, as the field of 64 is whittled down to 32 teams.

All tournament games will be available via television, with CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV splitting the broadcast right. But for those who aren't in front of a TV all weekend, how can they tune in to March Madness?

Check out the best streaming options for the NCAA tournament below:

You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You can also catch the action on the NCAA's March Madness Live.

The Final Four will be on CBS on April 6 and April 8. Villanova is the NCAA defending champion, while Duke enters the 2019 tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.