Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Fifth-seeded Marquette and 12th-seeded Murray State are set to square off on Thursday, March 21, in the Round of 64 in the NCAA tournament. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of the West Region matchup will face the winner of Thursday's contest between Florida State and Vermont.

Both Marquette and Murray State both National Player of the Year candidates in Markus Howard and Ja Morant, making the meeting one of the first round's premier games.

Morant averaged 24.6 points, 10.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. The sophomore guard led the Racers to a 27–4 record, in addition to an Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship and a share of the regular-season conference title. The Crossover's Jeremy Woo ranked Morant as his No. 2 prospect for the 2019 NBA draft in his latest Big Board.

Howard averaged 25 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest this year. The junior guided the Golden Eagles to a 24–9 mark and their first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season. Marquette ranked as high as 10th in the AP top 25. Woo currently has Howard ranked as his No. 61 prospect ahead of the tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.