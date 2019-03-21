Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Maryland and Belmont will face off on Thursday, March 21 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will face either LSU or Yale.

Belmont is already 1–0 in the tournament, defeating Temple in the "First Four" on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The Selection Committee chose the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness on Sunday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Maryland finished 2018-19 fifth in the Big Ten at 22–10, 13–7. Junior guard Anthony Cowan leads the Terrapins with 16 points per game.

Belmont beat Temple 81-70 on Tuesday to secure its first NCAA tournament win in program history. The Bruins won the Ohio Valley this season, going 27–4, 16–2.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.