How to Watch Michigan vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Michigan square off against Montana in the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 21.

By Kaelen Jones
March 21, 2019

Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Second-seeded Michigan and 15th-seeded Montana are set to square off on Thursday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA tournament. Tip is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

Michigan went 28–6 during the regular season. The Wolverines are making their fourth straight tournament appearance. It's their ninth in the 12 seasons that head coach John Beilein has been at the helm of the program. Last season, Michigan reached the national championship game, where it lost to Villanova.

Montana finished the regular season 26–8, winning the Big Sky title outright in addition to winning the conference tournament championship. The Grizzlies are making their second consecutive tournament appearance under the direction of head coach Travis DeCuire. Last year, they were ousted in the first round.

The winner of the West Region matchup will face the winner of Thursday's contest between Nevada and Florida.

How to watch the game:

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message