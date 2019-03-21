Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Second-seeded Michigan and 15th-seeded Montana are set to square off on Thursday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA tournament. Tip is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

Michigan went 28–6 during the regular season. The Wolverines are making their fourth straight tournament appearance. It's their ninth in the 12 seasons that head coach John Beilein has been at the helm of the program. Last season, Michigan reached the national championship game, where it lost to Villanova.

Montana finished the regular season 26–8, winning the Big Sky title outright in addition to winning the conference tournament championship. The Grizzlies are making their second consecutive tournament appearance under the direction of head coach Travis DeCuire. Last year, they were ousted in the first round.

The winner of the West Region matchup will face the winner of Thursday's contest between Nevada and Florida.

How to watch the game:

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.