How to Watch Michigan State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness contest between Michigan State vs. Bradley on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2019

No. 2 Michigan State and No. 15 Bradley face off on Thursday, March 21 in a first-round East region matchup of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The No. 1 seeds in the 68-team tournament are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga, with Duke securing the top overall seed. 

Despite winning the Big Ten tournament with a victory over Michigan, Michigan State missed out on a No. 1 seed. The Spartans finished the year at 28–6. 

Bradley went 20–14 this season, winning the Missouri Valley tournament. Bradley trailed that championship game against Northern Iowa by 18 in the second half before rallying for a 57-54 win.

The winner will face the victor of the No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota game.  

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

