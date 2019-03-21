Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Old Dominion face off in a first-round West Region matchup on Thursday, March 21. The start is schedule for 9:40 p.m. ET on TBS.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Villanova vs. Saint Mary's in the second round.

Purdue went 23-9 and finished with a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Head coach Matt Painter rallied the team from a 6-5 start and was one of the best teams in the country during conference play. The Boilermakers are coming off a loss to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but will be heavily favored against Old Dominion.

Old Dominion went 26-8 and secured the Conference USA autobid after defeating Western Kentucky 62-56 in the conference tournament. The Monarchs won the C-USA regular season title at 13-5. This is their first NCAA Tournament since 2011.

How to Watch

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.