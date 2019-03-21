Here's how to watch Purdue vs. Old Dominion in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21.
Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.
No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Old Dominion face off in a first-round West Region matchup on Thursday, March 21. The start is schedule for 9:40 p.m. ET on TBS.
The winner of this game will face the winner of Villanova vs. Saint Mary's in the second round.
Purdue went 23-9 and finished with a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Head coach Matt Painter rallied the team from a 6-5 start and was one of the best teams in the country during conference play. The Boilermakers are coming off a loss to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but will be heavily favored against Old Dominion.
Old Dominion went 26-8 and secured the Conference USA autobid after defeating Western Kentucky 62-56 in the conference tournament. The Monarchs won the C-USA regular season title at 13-5. This is their first NCAA Tournament since 2011.
How to Watch
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.