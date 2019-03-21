How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Villanova vs. Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21.

By Tristan Jung
March 21, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI's Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 6 Villanova and No. 11 Saint Mary's square off in a first-round South Region matchup on Thursday, March 21. The game tips off at 7:20 p.m. on TBS. 

The winner of this game will play the winner of Purdue and Old Dominion in the second round. 

Villanova went 25-9 and won the Big East Tournament and regular season title. The defending national champions dropped five of their last eight in the Big East regular season, but came together to win the Big East Tournament over Seton Hall.  

Saint Mary's finished 22-11 with a stunning 60-47 win over Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament to secure an automatic bid. The Gaels, hailing from Moraga, California, have struggled at times in 2018-19, but their late-season run ensured a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

How to Watch:

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

