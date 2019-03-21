Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

No. 7 Wofford and No. 10 Seton Hall face off on Thursday, March 21 in a first-round Midwest region matchup of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Jacksonville Arena in Florida.

The No. 1 seeds in the 68-team tournament are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Wofford went 29–4, beating UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference tournament. It's the Terriers first time back in the NCAA tournament since 2015, and the team is on a 20-game winning streak.

Seton Hall went 20–13 this season, last losing to Villanova in the Big East tournament.

The winner will face the victor of the No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian contest.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch online on March Madness Live.