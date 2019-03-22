How to Watch Buffalo vs. Arizona State: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the 2019 NCAA tournament 1st round matchup clash between Buffalo and Arizona State on Friday, March 22.

By Scooby Axson
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Bobby Hurley will be pitting his old team against his team. Hurley coached Buffalo to the school's first NCAA tournament appearance in 2015 and is now leading Arizona State, which has been to the dance each of the last two years.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 74-65 victory over St. John's on Wednesday in the First Four at Dayton, Ohio.

Buffalo, the sixth seed in the West Region, won a school–record 31 games this season and look to carry that momentum when they take the floor at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. The Bulls' No. 6 seed is the highest for a Mid-American Conference school program since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

This will be the first-ever meeting in college basketball between the two schools.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.

