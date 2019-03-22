The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 7 seed Cincinnati takes on No. 10 seed Iowa in the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22. The game tips off from Columbus, Ohio, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati went 28-6 and won the American Athletic Conference tournament with a 69-57 win over Houston. The first round March Madness matchup will be close to home for the Bearcats, who are looking to avenge a disastrous collapse to Nevada in 2018.

Iowa went 22-11 and finished sixth in the Big Ten regular season standings. However, Fran McCaffrey's team has lost five of its past six games, including a blowout 74-53 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.