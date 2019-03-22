How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Iowa: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Cincinnati vs. Iowa in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22.

By Tristan Jung
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 7 seed Cincinnati takes on No. 10 seed Iowa in the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22. The game tips off from Columbus, Ohio, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati went 28-6 and won the American Athletic Conference tournament with a 69-57 win over Houston. The first round March Madness matchup will be close to home for the Bearcats, who are looking to avenge a disastrous collapse to Nevada in 2018. 

Iowa went 22-11 and finished sixth in the Big Ten regular season standings. However, Fran McCaffrey's team has lost five of its past six games, including a blowout 74-53 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

