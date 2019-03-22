How to Watch Kansas State vs. UC Irvine: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch UC Irvine square off against Kansas State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22.

By Kaelen Jones
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Fourth-seeded Kansas State and No. 13 seed UC Irvine are set to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22.

The winner of the matchup will go on to face the winner of Friday's contest between Oregon and Wisconsin.

Kansas State finished the regular season 25–8, going 14–4 in Big 12 play. This year marks the third straight NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats.

UC Irvine is coming off its best regular-season campaign in school history. The Anteaters went 30–5 and clinched a bid to the Big Dance after winning the Big West conference tournament. It marks UC Irvine's second-ever NCAA tournament appearance and its first since the 2014-15 campaign.

How to Watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

