Fourth-seeded Kansas State and No. 13 seed UC Irvine are set to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22.

The winner of the matchup will go on to face the winner of Friday's contest between Oregon and Wisconsin.

Kansas State finished the regular season 25–8, going 14–4 in Big 12 play. This year marks the third straight NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats.

UC Irvine is coming off its best regular-season campaign in school history. The Anteaters went 30–5 and clinched a bid to the Big Dance after winning the Big West conference tournament. It marks UC Irvine's second-ever NCAA tournament appearance and its first since the 2014-15 campaign.

How to Watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.