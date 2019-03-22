Day two of March Madness is under way as the field of 64 continues to be narrowed down.

Thursday saw Murray State star Ja Morant put on an impressive show against Marquette and Markus Howard. Morant finished the game with a triple double with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. Several games on day one had close endings, including Auburn's 78–77 finish over New Mexico State and Maryland's 79–77 nail-biter over Belmont.

Friday's slate of 16 games kicked off with Iowa facing Cincinnati in Columbus, Ohio. The day will include lots of action from basketball heavyweights like No. 1 seeds Duke, Virginia and North Carolina.

Broadcasts for each game will be split up among CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV on television. Need to watch the games online instead? No problem.

Check out how to live stream your favorite teams in the NCAA tournament below:

• You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

• You can also catch the action on the NCAA's March Madness Live.

The Final Four will air on April 6, and the tournament final will be held on April 8.