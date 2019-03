The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 5 Mississippi State and No. 12 Liberty will face off in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64 on Friday, March 22, in San Jose.

Mississippi State fell 83–76 in the SEC tournament quarterfinal on Friday despite three different plays scoring in double digits. Reggie Perry had 15 points and 12 rebounds on the night, while Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters added 17 and 15 points, respectively. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 22–9.

Liberty enters Friday's matchup having defeated Lipscomb 74–68 in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship. Scottie James finished the game with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Flames. Liberty finished the regular season 25–6.

The winner of Friday's game will face either Virginia Tech or Saint Louis on March 24.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.