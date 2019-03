Below is a full list of opening spreads for Saturday's second round matchups in the 2019 NCAA tournament via Vegas Insider.

Saturday, March 23 – 12:10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU (-1.5)

Saturday, March 23 – 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-6)

Saturday, March 23 – 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan (-6.5)

Saturday, March 23 – 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State (-5.5)

Saturday, March 23 – 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-12.5)

Saturday, March 23 – 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-11)

Saturday, March 23 – 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue (-3.5)

Saturday, March 23 – 9:40 p.m. ET

No. 5 Auburn (Pick'em) vs. No. 4 Kansas