No. 1 seed North Carolina takes on No. 16 seed Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22. The game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET from Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 1 seed Tar Heels earned their spot in the bracket with a 27-6 regular season and a share of the ACC regular season title. Although UNC's ACC tournament run ended with a close 74-73 loss to Duke, the Tar Heels are still expected to go far in March Madness.

The No. 16 seed Iona Gaels made the tournament by winning the Metro Atlantic Conference over Monmouth. This is Iona's fourth straight NCAA tournament appaerance. However, the Gaels have not won a game in this stretch of good form.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.