How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 22, 2019

No. 8 seed Ole Miss will tip off against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22 in Columbia, S.C. 

The Rebels (20–12) qualified for their first NCAA tournament since 2015. Ole Miss lost to Alabama, 62–57, in the second round of the SEC tournament last week.

The Sooners (19–13) enter the big dance as the No. 9 seed in the South. Oklahoma has dropped two straight games after a big win over Kansas on March 5, falling to West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 conference tournament.

The winner of Friday afternoon's clash will face the winner of No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb in the round of 32.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TRU TV

Live stream: Watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

