The South region's No. 2 seed Tennessee will take on No. 15 seed Colgate on Friday, March 22 in Columbus, Ohio, in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Vols (29–5) lost to Auburn in the SEC tournament championship game. They'll begin their quest for the program's first ever national championship with Friday's game against the Raiders (24–10).

Colgate shared the Patriot League’s regular-season title with Bucknell and then secured the conference tournament crown by beating the Bison 94–80 in the championship game for the title.

How to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.