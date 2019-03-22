How to Watch Tennessee vs. Colgate: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

The South region's No. 2 seed Tennessee will take on No. 15 seed Colgate on Friday, March 22 in Columbus, Ohio, in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Vols (29–5) lost to Auburn in the SEC tournament championship game. They'll begin their quest for the program's first ever national championship with Friday's game against the Raiders (24–10). 

Colgate shared the Patriot League’s regular-season title with Bucknell and then secured the conference tournament crown by beating the Bison 94–80 in the championship game for the title.

How to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

