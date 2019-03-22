How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Northern Kentucky in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 22. 

By Tristan Jung
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Northern Kentucky will play in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 on Friday, March 22. The game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. in Tulsa. 

Texas Tech won a share of the Big 12 regular season title but is coming off a disappointing 79-74 loss to lowly West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. The Red Raiders made the Elite Eight in 2018 but lost much of their starting roster. Sophomore Jarrett Culver has made a huge leap to lead Texas Tech back to prominence and a 26-6 record. 

Northern Kentucky won the Horizon League Tournament over Wright State to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Led by senior Drew McDonald, the Norse went 26-8 and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. 

How to Watch

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.

